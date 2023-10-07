Bruno Guimaraes has officially agreed to a new contract extension with Newcastle.

The deal will keep the dynamic midfielder at St. James’ Park until the summer of 2028. Along with receiving a pay increase, the new agreement extends the Brazilian’s stay with the Magpies by two extra years.

“I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well,” proclaimed Guimaraes. “That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.”

“I remember in my first interview, I said I wanted to play for this club in the Champions League and now it’s happening. We are doing so well and when I look around the pitch at my team-mates, I am so proud of them all. I’m proud of everyone; the team, the staff, the owners and the fans.”

“The city believes again and it’s unbelievable what we have done for the team. I hope that this can continue. It’s amazing what has happened in my life in the last two years.”

Brazilian helped start Newcastle’s surge up the EPL table

Guimaraes has been a key figure in Newcastle’s rise back to the Champions League.

The Magpies actually sat 17th in the Premier League table when the Brazilian arrived from Lyon in January of 2022.

Nevertheless, the midfielder helped his new club climb up to a ninth-placed finish at the end of that campaign. Newcastle then qualified for the Champions League following the 2022/23 season.

The Brazil international was also one of the first marquee signings by Newcastle’s new Saudi Arabian ownership. Public Investment Fund (PIF) officially completed a takeover at the Magpies just a few months before Guimaraes signed with the club.

Report suggests club included release clause in new contract

The contract extension will obviously be music to the ears of Newcastle fans. After all, Guimaraes is currently a fan favorite of the St. James’ Park Crowd. Nevertheless, Mail Sport is claiming that the new deal also includes a $122 million release clause. Although this is a massive amount of money, several transfer fees reached this amount just this past summer. This includes Chelsea’s purchase of Moises Caicedo from Brighton back in August.

