Soccer pundit Chris Sutton does not believe that Lionel Messi will have a long-term impact on Major League Soccer. The former Blackburn and Celtic striker made the claims while on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast. Regardless of the Messi signing, Sutton states that the North American league is still a place where foreign players go to retire. This, according to the former attacker, will not change anytime soon.

Sutton was asked directly by the podcast host if Messi’s arrival will have any significant long-term effect on the league. “I think the MLS would like to think so, but I don’t think it will long term,” replied Sutton. “Short term, they’ll have the Messi phase. And then when he’s had enough, it will go back to what it was before. It’s a league for, dare I say, washed-up players. For European players who want to go to America for the lifestyle with the families at the end of their career.”

Sutton played over 500 total matches for various clubs in England and Scotland. He ended his career with a sole substitute appearance for the England national team. After retirement from the game, the former striker attempted management with Lincoln City. Sutton has since worked in punditry for several outlets.

Former player labels Messi as “washed-up” talent

Not only did Sutton dismiss Messi’s impact, but he also proclaimed that the recent World Cup winner is currently washed up. “He’s washed up for him, isn’t he? He’s still good, but you know, he’s washed up,” continued Sutton. “Just as Ronaldo is washed up going to the Saudi Pro League. They’re not the players which they once were, because they wouldn’t go there.”

“He’s coming to the end of his career. He’s not the player which he once was, because if he had serious ambition, he would have gone back to Barcelona. I mean, Inter Miami, it’s great. Go over there and take the accolade and raise the profile for a bit. And he’s still a great player and he’s going to attract the crowds.”

Barcelona could not afford to sign Messi this summer

Both Barca and Messi wanted a reunion earlier this summer before the superstar agreed to join Miami. Nevertheless, financial difficulties within the LaLiga side blocked any real option for them to re-sign the beloved playmaker. Barca essentially couldn’t even guarantee Messi that they could register him in league play. Messi even admitted that he had an offer from another European team but would not sign out of respect for Barca.

The 36-year-old superstar has already been a smash hit for Miami. The club has collected the Leagues Cup title, its first-ever trophy, after Messi scored in every game of the competition. He then led the team to the U.S. Open Cup final after two assists in a thrilling victory over Cincinnati.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire