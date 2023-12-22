In light of Inter wingback Juan Cuadrado’s successful left Achilles tendon surgery, the club is looking at Club Brugge’s Tajon Buchanan as a replacement. The Nerazzurri made an official announcement stating that the procedure had been successful.

This past week, it became clear that Cuadrado, a 35-year-old international for Colombia, would have to have surgery on his left Achilles tendon. His summer transfer to Inter came after stops at Juventus, Chelsea, and Fiorentina. Fitness concerns, however, have limited his contribution so far this season.

In the first three Serie A matches this season, the Colombian made an appearance off the bench every time. However, symptoms of the veteran’s left Achilles tendon injury started to show up during the September international break.

Neither his club nor his nation saw much success since Cuadrado was out with an injury. The Colombian’s tendon issues persisted despite consistent training and therapy. It was eventually determined that tendinitis was the cause of the condition.

Will Inter’s offer for Tajon Buchanan be enough?

One thing is certain, though: Cuadrado will miss a good chunk of action. Simone Inzaghi’s side will step in during the January transfer window to get a replacement for the 35-year-old because of his extended absence.

Denzel Dumfries is now out with an injury, too. This is a major issue for the Italian outfit. It seems that Tajon Buchanan, a superstar from Canada, is the top pick to replace the injured star.

The 24-year-old Reds international has a deal with the Belgians until June 2025. In 20 games this season, he scored three goals and added four assists. In both of Club Brugge’s most recent Conference League and domestic matches, he has started on the bench.

Inter wants a loan move for Club Brugge’s star with a buyout clause for the January transfer window, according to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio. Last summer, the Belgian club asked around $20 million for Buchanan; today, they are asking $13 million, a modest drop.

Since the Nerazzurri’s transfer budget is limited, rumors have claimed that they are making a loan bid with a June buyout clause of about $9 million. Manchester City are believed to be among the teams vying for Buchanan’s signature, although Inter are hoping to strike a quick deal in January.

The Premier League heavyweights can afford to make a January offer, therefore the Serie A heavyweights are crossing their fingers that the reigning treble winners don’t.

Is Manchester City the right spot for Tajon Buchanan?

In the last few years, Tajon Buchanan has become one of the most promising prospects in North America. The 24-year-old winger arrived in Europe in 2021 after playing with the New England Revolution. He signed with Club Brugge in Belgium.

Some of Europe’s top five leagues have begun to speculate about a January signing. His outstanding play with Brugge makes him an enticing prospect.

Though he now plays more defensively, Buchanan, like Ivan Perisic, began his career as an offensive winger and now plays the right flank instead of the left. It follows that Inter thinks he would be fantastic at right wing-back.

However, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likes Tajon Buchanan because of his varied playstyle. Positional mobility and intelligence are crucial traits for the Spanish team, which often deploys players in different capacities. City needs a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, who is 33 years old. That makes the position a top priority for Pep Guardiola according to the Daily Star.

PHOTOS: IMAGO