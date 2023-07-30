Inter revealed last week that they had signed Juan Cuadrado, a winger formerly with Juventus who had become a free agent at the end of last season.

The 35-year-old has signed a one-year contract with Inter, having moved to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on a Bosman deal.

After eight productive years and 11 trophy victories with Juventus, Cuadrado’s contract with the club expired this summer, making him a free agent.

Neither the Nerazzurri faithful nor the team’s players were fond of him during his tenure in Turin. Therefore, Cuadrado’s transfer caught the supporters of both teams by surprise.

Cuadrado often in altercations with Inter players

While he played at the Allianz Stadium, the veteran often acted as the comically evil antagonist in fights between the two groups of players. There have been several instances of conflict between the Colombian and his current squad.

Indeed, just a few months prior, tempers had flared between Cuadrado and Samir Handanovic following a Coppa Italia Semi-Finals match at the Allianz Stadium, leading to a post-game altercation.

During this altercation, the Colombia international was recorded throwing a punch toward the goalie. A nasty fight also broke out between the new Inter addition and Romelu Lukaku late in the game.

Douglas Costa mocks his ex-teammates decision

Cuadrado’s move from Juventus to their arch-rivals Inter sent shockwaves across Italy as the news spread. A former teammate, Douglas Costa, has even poked fun at him for signing a free transfer this summer to play for Inter instead of staying in Turin.

Cuadrado and Costa played at the Allianz Stadium for three seasons (2017-2020). The Brazilian winger eventually parted ways with the club for loan stints with Bayern Munich, Gremio, and the Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS.

One of Costa’s TikTok viewers recently questioned him whether he knew Cuadrado had signed with Inter during a live broadcast. And he said, “Yes, I saw. I feel sorry for him.”

