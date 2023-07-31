Manchester United and Adidas reached a new kit deal that exceeds $1 billion. The 10-year deal ensures the German manufacturer is the kit supplier for the English giant through 2035. That will make it around 20 seasons the two have been partners.

In 2016, Manchester United signed an agreement with Adidas, bringing the two together after 23 years apart. That deal was worth a record at the time, but this new deal breaks that one. Manchester United is indisputably one of the biggest clubs in the world. As a result, it regularly ranks toward the top in kit sales each season. For example, Manchester United topped the list of kit sales in 2022. That pocketed United a cool $134.7 million just in kit sales for one year.

The club released a statement detailing its excitement toward advancing this agreement.

“Manchester United commenced a historic agreement with adidas at the start of the 2015/16 season, reuniting after 23 years,” the statement read. “In the seasons that have followed, adidas and Manchester United excited fans around the world with forward-thinking initiatives, iconic designs on the pitch and fan favorite culturewear off of it.”

Manchester United recently debuted its new kits for the 2023/24 campaign. The home kit is a classic red look, and the away kit is a new look that has black and white stripes.

Adidas deal gives Manchester United financial security

Amid the swirling rumors of a Manchester United sale, sealing a deal with Adidas provides the club some cash security. All of the over-$1 billion in this deal is guaranteed money for Manchester United. Of course, it also makes more on the actual sale of kits during the 10-year deal.

Manchester United is preparing to spend over $200 million on transfers this summer. Mason Mount and Andre Onana both cost over $50 million. Then, the likely transfer of Rasmus Hojlund will be the most expensive signing for the club this summer.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Kolvenbach