The new Man United home kit is a rose of a design – literally. After recently getting a glimpse of the upcoming away shirt, the home option is more standard United fare, but with some subtle intricacies to mix things up.

The red top features a geometric rose pattern, inspired by the Red Rose of Lancaster that features on the city’s coat of arms.

The angular, geometric design is also reminiscent of “…the bridge over the River Irwell, which connects Manchester to Salford…” There are a couple of bridges that meet that description, but the probable one is the Trafford Road bridge, not far from Old Trafford itself.

Black shoulder stripes run down the shoulders, with an overlapping black crew collar with white and red trim. Sponsor and Adidas marking are all in white. A singular geometric rose, with additional colors, is heat-pressed onto the inside neck area. This colorized version also makes clear that the geometry of the rose is also vaguely a stylized soccer ball.

In addition to the tonal rose graphics, a subtle wavy texture runs across the entire shirt.

The new Manchester United kit will be worn by both the men’s and women’s United sides for the upcoming season.

Reviewing the Man United 2023-2024 Home Kit

The overall theming of the shirt is well done. A couple of local references incorporated into a design that’s not overwhelming and fits the tradition of a mostly plain red top.

The black trim elements always look good on a Man Utd top. It gives the side a more menacing look. And a more menacing look is perfectly fitting for the “Red Devils” – villains to just about everyone who isn’t a United supporter. Black sponsor logos would have made it even better, but that might be a step too far from tradition.

Fine work this time from the red half of Manchester.

Grade: A-

Love the new Man United top? You can snag one for yourself here.