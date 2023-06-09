Leaks of the 2023/24 Manchester United away kit are causing a stir, as the design is quite a departure for the legendary club.

The new shirt has a dark green base, which outside of goalkeepers, is a historically very uncommon color choice for the Red Devils. Of course one of the club’s original kit choices was bright green and yellow, as Newton Heath, but even for second and third kit choices, green is rare.

At first glance, you could be forgiven if you thought it was a Fluminense kit.

2023/24 Man United Away Kit

In certain leaked photos, it’s hard to discern the shade of green to the point it almost looks black, evoking Newcastle with the white stripes.

Speaking of the stripes, each of the white stripes that adorn the front and sleeves feature a thin maroon pinstripe within.

The club badge, Adidas logo and shoulder stripes, collar and an updated Team Viewer sponsor logo are all rendered in white.

The Team Viewer logo is, apparently, subject to change. So we may see a different company in the green box on the front of the shirt by the time the new Premier League season starts.

Reviewing the 2023/24 Man United Away Kit

Unusual color palette aside, this is a good looking shirt. It’s unlike almost anything we’ve seen in the Premier League, so United will definitely stand out when wearing it. Definitely more distinctive than basic white or blue, which are more traditional away choices for Manchester United.

The choice of dark green sets it apart from the famous primary red, but it’s also not a common first color choice among English clubs. And the double white/red striping looks terrific.

Unfortunately, no word yet on the shorts or socks that will go with the new top. But white and green would seem likely choices.

Grade: A

Is this too far of a departure for United? Or just the right kind of different? Hit up the comments below with your take.