Manchester United officials are worried about the recent transfer policy at the club. According to Mail Sport, club brass has raised concerns about manager Erik ten Hag’s agent, Kees Vos, involvement in transactions at the team. Vos is currently a key figure at Sports Entertainment Group (SEG). The agency has a plethora of clients in its portfolio, including ten Hag.

The aforementioned news outlet claims that SEG is now essentially the go-to sports agency for transfers at United. Not only does ten Hag have ties to SEG, but the manager’s son also supposedly works at the company. Nigel ten Hag is an analyst for the agency.

Agency involved in three different summer transfers for club

SEG worked on multiple player transfers for United during the 2023 summer window. Most notably, Rasmus Hojlund hired SEG as his new agency just a month before his move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils paid Atalanta around $89 million for the Denmark international striker.

Sofyan Amrabat’s late move to United was also aided by SEG. Vos supposedly worked on United’s side as the club negotiated a deal with Fiorentina for the midfielder. The Morocco international joined the Red Devils on an initial $10 million season-long loan with an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the current campaign.

United, with help from SEG, also sold 20-year-old midfielder Zidane Iqbal to Utrecht this summer as well. Much like Hojlund, Iqbal signed with SEG just prior to his move to the Netherlands.

Ten Hag raised questions over transfers of former players to United

Ten Hag has received heat for focusing on players that he previously worked with. This includes signing Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and Amrabat. Links between SEG and new United signings are also relatively new. Mail Sport reports that United did not sign any SEG players between February 2022 and January 2023. Forty-five total player transactions occurred for the club during this timeframe.

SEG currently has over 600 total clients around the world. Based in the Netherlands, the agency works with many Dutch players/coaches. Along with ten Hag, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, Brentford’s Mark Flekken and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola use the agency.

