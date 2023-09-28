Manchester United was handed yet another home fixture in the League Cup fourth-round draw on Wednesday. The Red Devils easily beat Crystal Palace at home in the previous round of the competition. Following the recent League Cup draw, United has extended their run of consecutive home domestic cup draws to 12.

According to a report by Mail Sport, the odds of receiving 12 consecutive home cup draws is an incredible 4,094/1. Excluding the two-legged semifinals, the last time United had to play a road domestic cup match was in March of 2021. The Red Devils lost that away game two-and-a-half years ago 3-1 against Leicester.

United took advantage of home games in cup competitions

United reached both finals of the League Cup and FA Cup last season. This included playing eight of the matches at Old Trafford and just one true away fixture (a League Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest). The Red Devils eventually collected the League Cup title at Wembley against Newcastle but were beaten by crosstown rivals Manchester City for the FA Cup.

During the 2021/22 campaign, United exited both competitions at home. They first fell to West Ham at Old Trafford in the League Cup third round. Later in the season, Middlesborough stunned the Red Devils at home in a penalty shootout.

Recent draw is a British soccer record

The aforementioned news outlet claims that the favorable United schedule is a new British soccer record. Shrewsbury Town previously hosted 11 straight domestic cup fixtures between 2017 and 2019.

United is hosting Newcastle in the fourth round of the League Cup in October. It will be a rematch of last season’s final in the competition. The Magpies advanced in this season’s tournament thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Assuming the Red Devils can beat Newcastle next month, another home draw would supposedly boost the odds to an improbable 8,190/1.

