Juventus looks set to reignite their interest in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. The Italian giants may need a new star in the middle of the pitch due to Paul Pogba’s uncertain future. Pogba recently tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs earlier this week. The France midfielder faces a full ban from soccer for up to four years.

Pogba failed the drug test because of a supplement he received in the United States. The supplement is available Stateside, but not in Italy. Juve officials did not know that their star midfielder was taking the medication. According to the aforementioned report, Pogba also did not know that the supplement contained testosterone.

Pogba’s ban interrupts long-awaited return from injury

The Frenchman only just returned to the squad after missing most of the 2022/23 campaign. Pogba only managed six total Serie A appearances last season. The 30-year-old midfielder has featured twice this season, both from the bench, for Max Allegri’s team. Regardless, Serie A provisionally suspended Pogba. Now, he will undergo a second round of testing to determine testosterone levels.

La Repubblica is now reporting that Juve may turn their attention to Partey should Pogba be banned for a lengthy period. The Old Lady was previously interested in signing the Ghana international throughout the summer. Arsenal was also willing to part ways with the midfielder but had a firm asking price. Juventus chose not to reach Partey’s price tag.

Arsenal willing to listen to Juventus offers for the injured Partey

The Ghanian has been a key player at Arsenal under manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal brass rates Partey highly. Still, it seems unlikely that the club will offer the midfielder a contract extension. Partey’s current contract expires in 2025. Arsenal officials are willing to sanction a sale for the right price.

While Partey has been a solid signing for the Gunners, he has suffered numerous injuries over the years. The midfielder has missed a plethora of Arsenal and Ghana matches because of six separate setbacks since 2020.

