In preparation for the possibility that Paul Pogba may be found guilty of doping, Juventus put his salary on hold.

The news about Pogba‘s positive result for abnormally heightened testosterone levels this week sent shockwaves across the soccer community. The Frenchman was a substitute on August 20, a 3-0 Serie A victory against Udinese. A postgame drug test discovered abnormalities.

This resulted in an indefinite suspension on Monday. The following stage involves resubmitting a second sample for analysis at the original facility. If the results of the test come back positive, the 30-year-old would be banned pending trial. He faces a two-year suspension. If he took PEDs knowingly, the ban lasts four years.

How much does Paul Pogba earn at Juventus?

The veteran midfielder returned to Juventus with much excitement in the summer of 2022. Despite his struggles at Manchester United after his record-breaking 2016 transfer to Old Trafford, many in Turin still considered him a hero.

However, in his second spell in Serie A, Pogba has struggled to regain his form and fitness due to a series of injuries limiting him to only 11 games in the last year and a half. The Old Lady has not been getting its money’s worth from the 30-year-old, who is earning $9 million a year on his contract.

Pogba risks seeing Juventus contract end because of doping

Due to his ban, the ex-United star cannot practice with the rest of the club. Therefore, Juventus has already frozen his wages according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. Article 5.5 of the Collective Agreement of the Italian Association of Footballers says the club may withhold wages. This is specific for cases involving a positive drug test.

On the other hand, La Repubblica reports Pogba will still receive some money because of the Collective Agreement. It mandates that even when on suspension, clubs must pay players at least $45,000 gross per year. If the sports court deems the player guilty, the Bianconeri might even terminate his contract prematurely. In reality, it would save the team close to $32 million.

PHOTO: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS