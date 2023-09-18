Julian Nagelsmann is among the frontrunners to be the next head coach of the Germany National Team. However, he would have to take a massive pay cut compared to his wages at Bayern Munich. Even if he is not the current manager of the German giants, he is still under contract at Bayern Munich.

According to Kicker, Germany prepared a contract offer of over $4 million per year. However, the gap between that and his salary at Bayern Munich is too high. The Bavarians paid the German $7.5 million per year. Nagelsmann is under contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2026.

Bild reports Bayern Munich is prepared to let Nagelsmann off its books. However, there are two conditions for that to happen. The first is that Nagelsmann only goes to coach a national team. In this case, Germany is a natural fit, and Rudi Voller wants Nagelsmann at that post. The second requirement is Germany is liable for his full salary. As seen, the salary proves a major hurdle. Nagelsmann wants to retain his current salary from Bayern Munich. On the other hand, Germany is not prepared to shell out such wages for a coach.

Bayern Munich would not require Germany to spend a fee to acquire Nagelsmann. That was restricted to other clubs. For example, when PSG reached out to Bayern to lure Nagelsmann to Paris, Bayern Munich said the Parisians would have to pay between $15 to $20 million.

Nagelsmann quiet on Germany job despite links and wages

Throughout all of this, Julian Nagelsmann has remained out of the public eye. As a result, few know what the manager himself prefers. Bayern sacking him toward the end of the 2022/23 campaign was a surprising decision. However, few can argue against Naglesmann’s track record.

Germany is in need of change. Each of the last three major tournaments for the senior men’s squad ended in disappointment. Germany crashed out in the group stage at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Euro 2020 only got Germany to the round of 16. Nagelsmann does not have a flawless record in tournament-style competitions. However, he has expertise in German soccer, and he has already spent time with many of the typical German squad that plays for Bayern Munich.

