Sunday saw the announcement of Germany’s football federation (DFB) that head coach Hansi Flick had been let go.

The 4-1 defeat to Japan the day before only added to the pessimism surrounding the team as they prepare to host the 2024 European Championship.

The Nationalelf were again stunned by Japan ten months after losing to them in the first match of the 2022 World Cup.

Leroy Sane scored for the host team, but goals from Junya Ito and Ayase Ueda helped Japan take a 2-1 lead into halftime.

After a lackluster second half from Germany, the Samurai Blue iced the game with two goals in the closing five minutes from Takuma Asano and Ao Tanaka.

As the upcoming Euro 2024 draws near, the hosts are in turmoil and coach Hansi Flick has been under intense scrutiny. After being eliminated from the World Cup in the group stage last year, Germany has lost four of their past five matches.

Germany sack Flick

Bernd Neuendorf, president of the German Football Association, remarked: “The committee agreed that the German national team needs a fresh impetus after the recent disappointing results. Going into the European Championship next summer, we need confidence and optimism in the country regarding our team.”

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make during my time in this role because I really respect Hansi Flick and his assistants, both on a professional and personal level. Sporting success is of the utmost importance to the DFB, which is why this decision had to be made.”

Voller gets appointed day after slamming team

The team’s caretaker manager for Tuesday’s friendly against France is Rudi Voller, who oversaw the squad from 2000 to 2004. In February, the 63-year-old former Germany forward was named the national team’s director. Sandro Wagner and Hannes Wolf will be helping him out.

After the embarrassing loss, it was Rudi Voller who unleashed a furious rant at his team. “We can’t s*** our pants now. We’re Germany. Nobody should be afraid on Tuesday. The boys can do it, they all play for top clubs.’

“We’re all still in shock. Losing 4-1 is a disgrace. We all should take a good look at ourselves and then see what happens next. We would all do well to sleep on it tonight”, he is quoted as saying by Sport1.

Photo credit: IMAGO / osnapix