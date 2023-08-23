Mason Greenwood’s future is very much up in the air at the moment. After all, the once-highly rated starlet has not played for Manchester United since his suspension in January 2022. Now, after a six-month investigation, the Red Devils have parted ways with the forward. Reports recently surfaced that United have been getting calls about the disgraced player from foreign clubs. However, there could also be new developments in his international career as well.

Report suggests Three Lions had long-term concerns over player’s maturity

Mail Sport is claiming that England brass has always seen maturity issues in Greenwood. The news outlet reports that the forward was originally seen as a direct heir to superstar striker Harry Kane. However, despite the player’s obvious talent, England officials picked out problematic issues with Greenwood over the years. This was even well before the sexual assault charges brought down on the player last year.

Greenwood picked up his first cap for England in September of 2020 as an 18-year-old prospect. Nevertheless, England left Greenwood out of the squad for over a year after the player brought a woman back to his hotel room.

Three Lions head coach Gareth Southgate, along with England’s technical director John McDermott, then met with Greenwood in 2021 in hopes of reintegrating the forward into the squad. The two officials, however, opted not to pick the youngster in the team after the meeting.

Greenwood could switch alliance to Jamaica

As his relationship with England soured, Greenwood could now very well be a target for Jamaica. The Reggae Boyz were interested in the forward back in 2021 when he was having issues with England. Greenwood is eligible to play for the CONCACAF team despite already featuring for England three years ago. FIFA rules suggest Greenwood can make the switch as early as September. Jamaica could find an issue with the allegations and accusations Greenwood faces.

Regardless of how Jamaica handles the player, it seems very unlikely that Greenwood plays for England. United received plenty of backlash for their handling of the player’s situation at the club earlier in the week. The Three Lions would do well to avoid any distractions ahead of the 2024 Euros in Germany.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images