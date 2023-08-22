Manchester United is already reportedly fielding offers for disgraced forward Mason Greenwood. The Premier League side revealed on Monday that the 21-year-old former starlet would depart the club by mutual consent. United had previously conducted an internal investigation regarding the player’s future at the club.

The Red Devils suspended Greenwood in January 2022 after allegations of sexual assault surfaced. Charges were, however, eventually dropped in the case following a withdrawal of witness testimony. Nevertheless, United received backlash after reports suggested that the club was willing to allow Greenwood back into the squad. The team then switched their position and parted ways with the player.

United hearing Greenwood offers in Turkey, Saudi Arabia

ESPN is now reporting that foreign clubs are contacting the Red Devils about Greenwood. The forward is still technically under contract with the club at the moment. This means that any team looking to sign him must agree a fee with United. Any interested club has until Sep. 1 to strike a deal with the Premier League side.

Assuming a transfer does not occur during this timeframe, United then has the option to terminate Greenwood’s contract. Any agreement of this sort would have to be mutually agreed between the player and the club. The player is reportedly making around $95,000 each week.

Saudi Pro League may stay away from the player

Sources at the aforementioned news outlet claim that Turkey and Saudi Arabia seem the most likely destination for Greenwood. Nevertheless, a report from the BBC suggests that the Saudi Pro League may not want to pursue a deal for the player. The source at the publication asserts that women’s soccer is growing rapidly in the Middle Eastern nation and the league may not want to ruffle feathers.

United may soon receive a transfer fee for Greenwood. However, the club is not fully benefiting from the sale. Team officials are supposedly discussing how to use the potential funds.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images