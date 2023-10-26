Brentford set a surprisingly low asking price for Ivan Toney despite a considerable level of transfer interest in the striker.

The striker returned to training with Brentford, but he remains a few months away from making his on-field return. Toney has not played since a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on May 6. He picked up an eight-month ban for breaching betting regulations at the end of last season.

During the first three months of his suspension, Toney was unable to train with his Brentford teammates, adhering to the ban’s conditions. Instead, he has been training on his own throughout the summer.

The 27-year-old made his return to Brentford’s Robert Rowan Performance Centre on Monday, September 18. He even managed to score in a behind-closed-doors friendly for Brentford B, which ended in a 2-2 draw against the Italian side Como just over a week later.

The match, which took place at AFC Wimbledon’s ground, the Cherry Red Records Stadium, marked his first unofficial appearance since his ban. However, it will still be several more months before he can feature for the first team. Toney is ineligible to play again until January 17, 2024.

Striker returns to action in January 2024

Being eligible to play after the new year opens up a world of opportunities for Toney, especially with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly in the market for a new striker.

The two Premier League rivals inquired about the Brentford striker back in September, and their interest has now intensified. The Blues are set to compete with the Gunners for the Englishman’s signature, although Arsenal are reportedly working with a limited budget for the January window.

According to The Independent, Toney has now become a primary target for Chelsea’s head coach, Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has gained more influence over the club’s transfer decisions and will have the final say on potential arrivals.

Pochettino will collaborate with co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, as well as co-director of recruitment and talent Joe Shields. They will be following a model similar to Manchester City’s operations.

There is a belief that Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja have not yet convinced Pochettino as suitable long-term striking options. Therefore, there is a strong desire to bring in a new No.9, and Toney is considered the ideal candidate for the role.

Brentford sets low asking price for Ivan Toney transfer

Brentford is open to accepting a modest price for their prized striker. Ivan Toney’s asking price from the Bees is surprisingly low, as noted by Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier reports suggested a higher price tag of $97 million. Yet, Romano suggests any club willing to spend $79 million may get access to the Englishman. The Bees are inclined to make a profit on Toney, as indicated by manager Thomas Frank.

The team seems willing to part with Toney at a reasonable price. In this way, Brentford avoids a bidding war to raise the asking fee. Still, Chelsea and Arsenal are two clubs seeking out a new striker. Manchester United and Tottenham would not shy away from a Premier League-proven talent, either.

PHOTO: IMAGO