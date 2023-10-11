Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright has claimed that the Gunners need a new center forward to win the Premier League title. The north London outfit led the English top flight for much of the 2022/23 season. However, they eventually fell to Manchester City in the end. Wright acknowledged that Arsenal’s lack of a main goalscorer hindered the club’s chances at triumph.

“We spread goals out last season and it took us to a certain place,” Wright explained on The Overlap. “You can’t question the endeavor of Eddie (Nketiah) or (Gabriel) Jesus, but you look back at the Tottenham game with the Jesus chance. For a player of that caliber to be in that position 1-0 up, those chances have to be buried.”

“The margins are so small now you can’t afford to be missing chances like that and not winning games. The work off the ball is fantastic for both players.”

Wright says Ivan Toney can solve goal issue for Arsenal

Wright’s opinion is certainly backed up by statistics. Both Nketiah and Jesus work well in the team, but neither is close to winning a Golden Boot trophy. The Brazilian forward is, however, indisputably Arsenal’s top player in the center-forward position.

Since joining the club, Jesus has managed to score 12 goals and add six assists in 30 total Premier League appearances. His creativity and trickery certainly help the team. Nketiah, on the other hand, is utilized more as a backup when the squad is fully fit. The England international works very hard off of the ball and is capable of build-up, but he is not exactly a lethal scorer.

In fact, Nketiah has scored just six goals in his last 38 top flight appearances. The Gunners are very solid defensively and in midfield but are currently missing a formidable number nine. This is where Brentford striker Ivan Toney may come into play.

A move for Brentford’s star makes perfect sense

The currently suspended star would seemingly be a perfect fit for Arsenal. Wright even claims that Toney could be the final piece of the puzzle for the Gunners. “I think with Toney the links won’t go away as it’s blatantly obvious to see, that focal point that player who scores, that takes you somewhere else,” stated Wright.

“The Toney links don’t go away because for me that is the last piece of the jigsaw. He’ll do it if it can be done.”

Toney netted 20 Premier League goals during the 2022/23 campaign. Only superstar duo Erling Haaland and Harry Kane managed to score more during the season. Toney would give the Gunners a different striker option compared to Jesus. He would be a significant upgrade on Nketiah as well.

Brentford will, however, be looking for a huge amount of money to sell Toney. Recent reports suggest that the Bees are asking around $75 million for their star striker. While it is a pretty penny, Arsenal needs a player like Toney. The Gunners may be fairly set in most positions, but a serious striker could certainly take the team to another level.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images.