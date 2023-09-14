Ivan Toney is close to returning to normal training with Premier League side Brentford after restrictions on his betting ban ease. The star striker was previously suspended for eight months of action back in May for gambling on matches. However, conditions of the ruling allow Toney to resume training with his Brentford teammates on Sunday, Sep. 17.

While he can return to normal training, Toney still cannot play a match for his club until January. The center forward was previously dealing with a hamstring issue earlier this summer. Mail Sport reports the Brentford medical staff will assess their star and ease him back into training. As he still cannot officially feature until 2024, there is no need to rush him back too soon.

Chelsea leading race for Brentford star

However, as Toney returns, Premier League clubs are targeting a potential January move for the forward. Football.London is claiming that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in the Brentford striker. While targeting a player who has not featured since May is dicey, clubs feel it is a risk worth taking.

The aforementioned website reports that Chelsea may be leading the race to obtain Toney. Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino feels as if the Englishman fits perfectly with his team. Nicolas Jackson has led the club’s front line in all four Premier League matches so far. However, the Senegal international has managed just one goal in five total appearances.

Chelsea also have shown that they are not afraid to spend money. Blues brass shelled out almost $500 million on new players during the summer transfer period. This comes after ownership previously spent $650 million on a series of transfers during the 2022/23 campaign.

Bees may be hoping to see Premier League bidding war for Ivan Toney

Nevertheless, Arsenal and Spurs are eyeing Toney as well. This would be good news for Brentford. Assuming they will listen to offers for the striker, a bidding war between the trio would be an ideal situation. Arsenal may want to look at Toney depending on how Eddie Nketiah does during the first part of the season. Spurs also have a bit of a hole in the number nine position after selling superstar Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images