Christian Pulisic is now assuredly moving to AC Milan, and that has some serious implications for how to watch the American star. The United States men’s national team captain will be moving from Chelsea to the Italian club in the next few days.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday that a deal between Chelsea and Milan had been agreed. The Italian side had previously seen a bid of around $15 million rejected by Blues brass earlier in the week. Chelsea had been hoping to receive an offer closer to the $27 million mark.

French club Lyon lodged a bid for Pulisic as well. Despite this offer meeting Chelsea’s demands, the player preferred a switch to Milan. Because of this, the Italian team increased their offer to better suit Chelsea’s demands. The Serie A side will pay over $22 million to add Pulisic to their roster.

Paramount+ a must-have to watch for Pulisic play for Milan

Here Stateside, Paramount+ currently holds the broadcasting rights for Serie A games. This means that Pulisic fans will need a subscription to the streaming service to watch him play league matches in Italy. Plans for Paramount+ start at just $5.99 per month. However, the service provides a one-week free trial, as well as a limited discounted rate for current students.

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Along with these Serie A games, Paramount+ also holds rights to other competitions in which Pulisic will soon feature. Italy’s main cup competition, the Coppa Italia, will be exclusively available in the States on the streaming service. Milan also qualified for the Champions League for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign. The top European club competition is accessible only on Paramount+.

American to play first Milan matches in the States

Pulisic, and USMNT fans, will be hoping that he can settle quickly with Milan. After receiving a major move to Chelsea in 2020, injuries and form relegated the playmaker to the bench. Pulisic won’t have to travel too far for preseason preparations with his new club. Milan is set to play three summer friendlies Stateside before heading back to Italy in early August.

