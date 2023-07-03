As Christian Pulisic faces a move away from Chelsea this summer, several European clubs want the American’s services. As of now, Milan and Lyon are the two primary suitors for Pulisic. Both have submitted bids, albeit very different ones. Milan’s offer to Chelsea was just $15 million. On the other hand, Lyon offered the Stamford Bridge side almost double that. The French outfit is ready to shell out $27 million for the Pennsylvania native.

Pulisic’s challenge is that he seems to have decided on where he wants to play next season. Pulisic is ready to turn down the Lyon offer as he wants a move to Serie A, according to sources at ESPN. Furthermore, Pulisic has already agreed personal terms with Milan. In addition to joining a Champions League semifinalist, Milan offered more in wages for Pulisic.

The final piece of the puzzle is getting Chelsea to approve the move. Of course, it all comes down to the player’s decision. Yet, Lyon’s bid of $27 million is far closer to Chelsea’s lofty valuation of the American. Chelsea put a price tag of $32 million on Pulisic, which is potentially scaring some of the potential clubs away. Lyon’s American owner John Textor is willing to spend more to bring an American to Ligue 1.

Christian Pulisic brings American fandom to European clubs

Serie A has been on a push this summer to bring in some of the top American talents. As of now, the only confirmed move is Tim Weah’s switch from Lille to Juventus for $13 million. Then, AC Milan has been in the market for more than just Pulisic. Yunus Musah has held concrete talks with Milan over a potential move from Valencia. Tyler Adams is also rumored to be going to the Rossoneri.

As Christian Pulisic plans a move among European clubs, he could make Milan, and Serie A as a whole, something of an American outpost.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport