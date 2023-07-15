Paris Saint-Germain are looking to complete a deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

A Harry Kane transfer to Bayern Munich seemed the only realistic option. Yet, the French champions want to gazump the Bavarians. The German giants have been heavily linked with the England international for months now.

In fact, Bayern has already submitted two bids for the superstar forward. Both offers, however, were rejected by Spurs brass.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is apparently not giving up hope on signing Kane this summer though. The 29-year-old striker is about to enter his final year under contract with the north London outfit.

It does not seem likely that he will sign a new contract extension to remain with Spurs. Therefore, the club may opt to soon sell Kane. If not, they could watch their star walk out the door to a Premier League club for nothing in 2024.

French eye Harry Kane transfer as part of key rebuild

PSG are certainly in the need for reinforcements this summer. After all, the Ligue 1 champions are being forced to rebuild after the departures of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and possibly even Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is currently in a similar situation to Kane. He is also entering the final year under contract and seems likely to leave for a massive transfer fee this summer.

With Messi out and Mbappe possibly next, PSG need some serious firepower up front. Kane would certainly fill this void. The Independent is now reporting that the French club would be willing to beat any Kane offer by Bayern.

Although Spurs would prefer their star to sign a new contract, a potential bidding war between the two teams would be good news for Daniel Levy.

Potential Kane move wouldn’t affect Mbappe’s future

The British news outlet also claims that a possible move for Kane would not be dependent on Mbappe’s future. The Frenchman has made it known that he wants a traditional number nine to play besides, rather than fill the role himself.

Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that signing Kane would be enough to persuade Mbappe to agree to an extension at the Parc des Princes.

PSG supposedly has Kane near the top of their current wish list. Alongside the England international, the Parisians continue to track Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani.

Assuming none of these deals pan out, Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic are both seen as contingency plans.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Sportsphoto