Borussia Dortmund have yet to make a decision regarding Giovanni Reyna’s future, and discussions regarding a contract extension beyond 2025 have not taken place.

This season, Gio Reyna has had limited opportunities to play for Borussia Dortmund due to a calf injury sustained during the Concacaf Nations League victory in June.

Following his recovery, the 20-year-old made appearances against Germany, Ghana, and in a recent Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen.

Despite being on the bench for several games, Reyna made a significant impact when substituted in during the weekend’s narrow 1-0 win for Borussia. His absence from the starting lineup might be disappointing for USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, as Reyna’s consistent playing time at this level is essential.

It comes as no surprise that the attacking midfielder’s on-field performance has been outstanding. This is not only because of his impressive form with the national team but also his contributions as a super substitute in the past year.

His presence on the field has opened up new creative possibilities for the team and added depth.

Despite his limited playing time over the past year, Reyna’s statistics speak for themselves. He has averaged 0.63 non-penalty goals, 3 shots, and 4.63 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, making him one of the top attacking midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues.

Reyna struggling to get back into Borussia’s starting lineup

For Reyna, the primary focus is on vying for a starting position. In his place, Marco Reus, the 34-year-old German international and club icon, has been filling the number 10 role for Terzic’s team. However, Reus is finding it increasingly challenging to maintain consistent performances.

Borussia Dortmund will undoubtedly require Reyna’s productivity if they aim to secure a European spring. As the UEFA Champions League Group Stage has already reached its midpoint, the competition is poised to intensify.

The player’s recent displays for the USMNT naturally lead to the question of how he will fit at the Signal Iduna Park this term. Thus far, it appears that he hasn’t been integrated at all.

Reyna is now back to full health and prepared to contribute. In addition, given the struggles of several Dortmund attackers, the club’s management faces the task of optimizing the American’s potential.

His adaptability has allowed him to operate as both an attacking midfielder and a winger. However, Terzic has alluded to the idea of positioning Reyna more centrally in his squad in the future.

“Gio, like Marco Reus and Julian Brandt, feels most comfortable in the center. We always try to take that into account. However, like Brandt, Gio is rarely found on the wings when he plays there. They open the wings and always move into the half-spaces. Gio is definitely the most dangerous and can pose the most goal threat [there]”, BVB’s manager recently stated to Sport1.

What next for USMNT star?

Another issue that Borussia Dortmund must address is the future of Gio Reyna. Discussions regarding a contract extension beyond 2025 for the attacking star have not taken place at Dortmund.

The club are yet to make a decision regarding his contract extension, claims Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger. One significant concern is that, without an extension, they might only receive an estimated $11-13 million.

