AC Milan, a powerhouse in Italy’s soccer scene, is seriously contemplating adding a third USMNT player this season in Gio Reyna.

A 5-1 loss to Inter in the grand Milano derby has tarnished what had been a promising start to the season for Stefano Pioli’s squad. That is why the Italian boss is prepared to step in and bolster the team in the next January transfer window.

Now, the club’s influence in the United States may soon increase. On Tuesday, Spanish publication Fichajes announced that AC Milan was exploring options to acquire Giovanni Reyna.

Reyna yet to play this season

Despite being hailed as one of American soccer’s up-and-coming stars, the offensive midfielder has been relatively quiet this season due to a series of injuries. After missing time in June due to a calf injury, 20-year-old Reyna has rejoined the Borussia Dortmund roster.

He is yet to see action for the Black and Yellow this season, having been on the bench for the previous two games. A 2-0 Concacaf Nations League Finals triumph against Canada was the midfielder’s most recent appearance, which took place in June. After starting the first 45 minutes, Reyna exited.

As a Borussia Dortmund player, Reyna had his greatest season to date in 2022-2023, when he scored seven times and added four assists in 30 games.

Gio Reyna brings versatility to Pioli’s AC Milan

The summer of 2023 saw AC Milan make two moves for American players, bringing in Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah. The latter just made the Rossoneri starting lineup debut recently, while the former already has two goals on his name.

As the winter transfer window approaches, the Rossoneri are eager to keep their American revolution going. Thus, there are whispers of Gio Reyna leaving Signal Iduna Park. Like his countrymen, he may be on his way to Milan in search of a fresh start.

According to the rumor, this potential move has the approval of manager Stefano Pioli. The youngster has the versatility to play on either flank or in the middle of the field.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Kirchner-Media