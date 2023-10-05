Don’t miss a Claret and Cobalt game with the World Soccer Talk Real Salt Lake TV schedule.

When RSL joined MLS, it signaled the start of what you could call the modern era of the league.

Real Salt Lake TV Schedule

Real Salt Lake on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2004 (First Season 2005)

Stadium: America First Field

Manager: Pablo Mastroeni

MLS Cups: 1 (2009)

Other Titles: None

Where Can I Watch the RSL Match?

You’ll find every MLS regular season and playoff game on MLS Season Pass. Game commentary is available in English, Spanish, and French (when a Canadian team is playing).

Between FOX and FS1, usually a match each week is featured on national TV as well.

Watch Real Salt Lake on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup may be subject to change. In 2023, the Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo and Peacock all had games are various rounds of the competition.

Leagues Cup in it’s entirety is also on MLS Season Pass, with certain games simulcast on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and/or TUDN.

For the CONCACAF Champions Cup check FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN for national TV coverage.

Real Salt Lake History

RSL’s admittance into MLS heralded somewhat of a rebirth for the league. Salt Lake, along with the LA-based Chivas USA, became the first new teams in the league after the disbanding of the Miami Fusion and Tampa Bay Mutiny three years earlier.

Announced in 2004, Real Salt Lake began play for the 2005 MLS season. The name “Real”, an homage to Spanish clubs with royal connections like Real Madrid, seemed like an odd choice for a Utah team, but has now entrenched itself as part of the MLS lexicon.

The club started out at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, which was also the main stadium for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. Three seasons later, the club opened their own soccer venue, now known as American First Field, in nearby Sandy, UT.

Throughout their history, RSL have consistently made the MLS playoffs. The club’s best run of results to date came from 2008-2014. In that stretch, they finished 4th place overall or better in four of six seasons, and won their only MLS Cup in 2009. That earned them a place in the 2010 CONCACAF Champions League, where they made the final – the first MLS team to so so since the year 2000.

In 2013, they had two near misses, finishing as runners-up in both the MLS Cup Playoffs and U.S. Open Cup.

More recently, 2021 saw RSL make it to the semifinals of the playoffs, but they fell to the Portland Timbers in that round.

Don’t miss a Real Salt Lake Match

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago