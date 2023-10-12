Fans of the Black and Red can make sure to never miss a game with our DC United TV schedule.

DCU is one of the most decorated clubs in MLS and in overall American soccer history.

DC United TV Schedule

DC United on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1994 (First MLS Season 1996)

Stadium: Audi Field

Manager: Vacant

MLS Cups: 4 (1996, 1997, 1999, 2004)

Other Titles: Supporters’ Shield (1997, 1999, 2006, 2007), CONCACAF Champions Cup (1998), U.S. Open Cup (1996, 2008, 2013), Copa Interamericana (1998)

Where Can I Watch the DCU Match?

All MLS can be viewed live on MLS Season Pass. This includes the MLS Cup playoffs.

FOX, FS1, and FOX Deportes are where to look for national TV games, which consists of a selection of about 30 select games during the season.

Watch DC United on MLS Season Pass:

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup can be found, as of 2023, in multiple places. The Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo and Peacock all had select games during the 2023 tournament.

Leagues Cup, all games, are on MLS Season Pass. Some matches are simulcast on television via FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup has a similar TV setup, with games featuring on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

DC United History

D.C. United was a founding team in MLS, and the only one of the original ten with what you could consider a “traditional football” name. As of 2023, United are also the only original MLS team that A) still exists and B) also has a crest that resembles the 1996 version.

From their founding until 2017, DCU played at the historic RFK Stadium. For many of those years they were the only tenant at the venue, however they briefly shared with the NFL’s Washington team and MLB’s Nationals. After many years of failed efforts, United finally opened their own stadium, Audi Field, in 2018.

D.C. United were a serious force in the early days of MLS, arguably the biggest team of the 1990s and early 2000s. The club won three of the first four MLS Cups, and added another in 2004. The Supporters’ Shield was also won in 1997 and ’99, with later triumphs in that department in 2006 and ’07. United captured the U.S. Open Cup in 1996, 2008, and 2013. The early years of DC dominance helped cement coach Bruce Arena’s status as a top MLS manager.

Overall, as of 2023, their haul of major silverware has United tied all-time in total trophies with the LA Galaxy and New York Cosmos as top amongst American pro clubs with twelve.

Notably, DCU are one of very few American clubs to have ever won the CONCACAF Champions Cup/League. They did so in 1998. Later that year, they would best Vasco de Gama of Brazil in the final-ever Copa Interamericana. DCU won the sporadically-held “Super Cup” between the champions of CONCACAF and CONMEBOL 2-1 on aggregate, coming back with a 2-0 victory in the away leg held in Fort Lauderdale.

In 2004, United made a splash by drafting and signing 14-year-old phenom Freddy Adu. The late 2010s saw the arrival of English legend Wayne Rooney, who would later return briefly as manager.

Don’t miss a DC United Match

Photo: Imago