One of Major League Soccer’s newest teams, Charlotte FC joined the league in 2022.

Charlotte FC TV Schedule

Charlotte FC on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 2019 (First MLS Season 2022)

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Manager: Christian Lattanzio

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the Charlotte FC Match?

All MLS matches are included with MLS Season Pass, in English, Spanish, and French.

Nationally televised games, about one per week, can be found on FOX/FS1/FOX Deportes.

Watch Charlotte FC on MLS Season Pass:

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup can be seen on various platforms. The Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBSSN, Paramount+, Telemundo, and Peacock all had different matches in the 2023 tournament.

The entire Leagues Cup can be viewed on MLS Season Pass as well. Some games are also on FOX, FS1, Univision, UniMás, and/or TUDN.

Also, the CONCACAF Champions Cup can be found on FS1, Univision, UniMás, and TUDN as well.

Charlotte FC History

Charlotte FC is, as of 2023, the newest MLS team to hit the field. The club was made official in late 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their kickoff was delayed from 2021 to 2022.

CLTFC isn’t the first effort at pro soccer in town, though. The Carolina Lightnin’ played in the American Soccer League, winning a league title in 1981, and featured the legendary Bobby Moore in 1983. The Charlotte Eagles for many years played professionally in the USL system, and now play in the amateur League Two. The Charlotte Independence joined USL in 2015 and still plays in League One. This makes Charlotte one of the handful of North American markets where MLS and lower-division professional clubs coexist.

Charlotte FC is owned by David Tepper, who in 2018 became owner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. CLTFC shares its colors and stadium with the Panthers. In addition to being a large NFL venue, that converted to artificial turf specifically due to the MLS team moving in, high ticket prices and the use of personal seat licenses drew criticism from fans ahead of the team’s first season.

Charlotte’s crest resembles a coin, which references the city’s history of banking, and its status as the location of the first U.S. Mint branch.

Supposedly, Charlotte spent the most in transfer fees of any club in CONCACAF in 2022. But on the field, it wasn’t enough. The club missed the playoffs in its first campaign in 2022 and was bounced out in the round of 16 of the Open Cup.

