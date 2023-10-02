Our St Louis City TV schedule has all the games for one of Major League Soccer’s newest teams.

St. Louis is one of the newer clubs in American soccer, after kicking off in the 2023 season.

St Louis City TV Schedule

St Louis City on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Wednesday, October 04 10:30 PM ET Vancouver Whitecaps vs. St. Louis City SC ( MLS ) MLS Season Pass MLS Season Pass



Founded: 2019 (First Season 2023)

Stadium: CityPark

Manager: Bradley Carnell

MLS Cups: 0

Other Titles: 0

Where Can I Watch the St Louis City Match?

Every MLS game (including playoffs and MLS Cup) is available live on MLS Season Pass, the league’s exclusive streaming platform. Games are available in English and Spanish (and French if a Canadian club is involved).

A handful of league games are also featured on national TV on FOX, FS1, and/or FOX Deportes.

Watch St Louis City on MLS Season Pass:

Our Pick: Includes: Every regular season game, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, & More Sign Up

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, as of 2023, features on multiple platforms. The Bleacher Report Football App and YouTube channel, US Soccer’s YouTube, CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and Telemundo all aired games at different stages in the tournament.

Leagues Cup is on MLS Season Pass, with certain games highlighted on FOX and FS1. In addition, some games are aired in Spanish on Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

The CONCACAF Champions Cup features on FS1, Univision, UniMás and TUDN.

St Louis City History

St. Louis City SC (or as they present the name, St. Louis CITY SC), was technically a brand new expansion team for 2023. Unlike many other current MLS sides, they don’t have a direct carry-over from a lower-division league. But it can be argued they carry on a legacy of their predecessors, USL’s Saint Louis FC. Jim Kavanaugh, a minority owner of the MLS team, was CEO of that club that played six seasons in USL.

While City was founded officially in 2019, they were not the first effort to bring MLS to the historic soccer town. In 2009, a bid was launched for a team, but was passed over in that round of expansion in favor of Portland and Vancouver. The short-lived AC St. Louis played one season in the USSF Division 2 Pro League in 2010.

In 2023, City became the first top-tier club in St. Louis since the Stars in the 1977 NASL season. But before that, they actually had an interesting test run in 2022. They started their MLS NEXT Pro reserve team a year early, and while reserve teams are normally banned from the US Open Cup, since no senior team was competing, St. Louis City 2 was allowed to compete for one year only.

When the main event came calling, City certainly delivered. They started their inaugural campaign in remarkable fashion, winning their first five league games. They were the first MLS team to ever accomplish this feat.

The club has played at CityPark since its inception in MLS. The venue holds just over 22,000 fans. In addition to City games, it’s hosted Gold Cup and international friendly matches. The first-ever game was a match between St. Louis City 2 and Bayer Leverkusen in Fall 2022.

Photo: Imago