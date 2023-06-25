Voting in the 2023 WST Awards is coming down to the wire. The annual awards competition is your opportunity to recognize the best in soccer coverage on TV and the web. And with less than a week to go, voting is heating up.

Let’s take a look at the leaders as we head into the final stretch of voting. It’s important to note that with several days to go before voting closes on June 30, anyone can win.

To cast your vote, simply click any category name below to visit the voting page:

VIDEO, TV and STREAMING

• Best TV Coverage

CBS Sports is currently leading in the polls in this category, followed closely by NBC Sports. ESPN follows in a distant third, with FOX Sports, beIN SPORTS, Telemundo, Turner and TUDN bringing up the rear.



• Best Streaming Service

ESPN+ is in pole position, with Paramount+ as a serious challenger. Peacock and MLS Season Pass meanwhile are battling for the bronze.



• Best TV Presenter

As of press time, we have a tie. Rebecca Lowe and Kate Abdo are top, with Jillian Sakovits, Dan Thomas, Kay Murray and Poppy Miller the next closest vote-getters.



• Best TV Studio Analyst

In one of the widest fields of any category, it’s a surprisingly massive lead for Alexis Guerrero. Thierry Henry is in second, but it looks like Alexis’ is running away with it. At the other end of the spectrum, there’s just one candidate with 0% of the vote so far. That would be an ouch for Alexi Lalas.



• Best Commentator

In another big category, we have one of the highest vote counts. And it looks like a two-horse race, with Keith Costigan and Callum Williams leading the way thus far.



• Best Co-Commentator

We may have a landslide on our hands here, with Jim Beglin crushing it in the polls so far. Stewart Robson, Taylor Twellman, and Lee Dixon are next closest.



• Best YouTube Channel

This one is a close race between ESPN FC and Tifo Football. A strong final push from either may capture the crown this year.



• Best Fan YouTube Channel

It’s The Bayern View and Redmen TV out in front of this category. Everyone else is a little way back, but anything can happen with a big effort in the final days.



• Best Daily TV Show

CBS Sports’ Morning Footy has the advantage heading into the final stage of voting. ESPN FC is still in with a chance though, as well as Box 2 Box.



THE SPOKEN WORD

• Best Podcast

Caught Offside and The Scuffed Podcast are first and second, so far, but the Spanish Football Podcast has a shot to make it a three-way race. Still, there are several other podcasts that are in with a shout. Surprisingly, some of them have very few votes including The 2 Robbies, Meg Linehan’s podcast and That Peter Crouch.



• Best Club Podcast

Another category with a couple of clear favorites: Bavarian Football Works and the Charlotte Soccer Show look set to duke it out for the title this year.



• Best Podcast Host

Taylor Rockwell leads the way with nearly 50% of the votes so fan, but Men In Blazers’ Roger Bennett is within striking distance in second place.



• Best Podcast Analyst

Herculez Gomez’s chances are looking good, with Rafa Honigstein, Barry Glendenning, and Jonathan Wilson jockeying for top positions as well.



THE WRITTEN WORD

• Best Website

This is one of the more evenly-contested categories so far. Equalizer Soccer leads the way, with The Athletic, ESPN FC and Soccer America are not too far behind.



• Best Writer

A wide field, with a wide gulf in vote getters. Tom Bogert is in the lead with 30% of the vote, followed by Elias Burke and John Nicholson. There’s a lot of ground to make up, but it can be had.

Who will take home the honors in 2023? It’s up to you to decide. Click any of the links above or below to vote in this year’s awards. WST Awards voting ends at midnight ET on June 30th, so be sure to get those votes in.

Best of luck to all contestants.