Everton manager Sean Dyche has finally addressed his club’s points deduction from the Premier League. The Toffees, like every other top European team, have been on a break while international matches were being played. However, players are now back with their clubs and will get back to regular business this weekend.

The Merseyside team was given a record-breaking punishment last week for breaching the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). Current Premier League rules state that clubs cannot record losses of over $130 million during three years. Everton, however, posted losses of about $154 million during this stretch.

Dyche says points deduction ‘shocked’ Everton

As expected, Dyche fielded numerous questions regarding the penalty during a press conference on Friday. The manager labeled the punishment “disproportionate and unjust,” but has also stated that it may galvanize his squad.

“We were shocked and most people in football were shocked, over the enormity of it and we felt it was disproportionate,” proclaimed Dyche. “It does not change the focus of sorting things out on the pitch, for performances to be strong, and we have been on the right lines for that.”

“The league table is one thing, but the final standings are the truth of the season. The deduction does not change what we are doing, but it enhances what we are doing and makes us refocus if anything.”

“The group has been great with this. There are lots of senior boys with experience and they have the message ‘it is what it is, let’s get on with it.’ It’s another challenge to get on with.”

Everton fans organizing multiple protests regarding the ruling

The atmosphere inside Goodison Park has undoubtedly been lackluster at times during the current campaign. Nevertheless, the seemingly harsh penalty has also energized the club’s fan base as well. Recent reports claimed that Everton supporters have raised more than $50,000 to fund upcoming protests.

Fans have paid for a plane to fly over Etihad Stadium on Saturday during a massive matchup between Manchester City and Liverpool. The plane will display a strong message against the Premier League. Supporters will also collectively brandish red cards at Everton’s home fixture with Manchester United on Sunday. The word “corrupt” will be printed on the cards as well.

Dyche fielded questions about the upcoming protests. He did not delve into the matter.

“I cannot get involved in what is outside my domain, but the swell of Evertonians getting behind the club shows the feelings of injustice,” continued Dyche.

“All we can ask for is their backing and support inside the stadium, and all we can ask is for that to continue.”

Due to the points deduction, Everton currently sits 19th in the Premier League table. They are, however, level on points with cellar dwellers Burnley. The club would be in an even further hole if not for a recent string of solid performances. Everton has managed to win three of their last five top-flight games.

The Toffees do, however, have a bit of a tough schedule looking forward. After hosting the Red Devils, Everton then faces Nottingham Forest before back-to-back matches against Newcastle and Chelsea.

PHOTOS: IMAGO