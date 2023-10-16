Much of the focus over the October international break has been on Europe. There, the majority of teams partook in Euro 2024 qualifying. Some of the elite sides secured a spot in the tournament proper courtesy of wins during October. For example, Spain and Scotland earned a spot in Germany. Also, Belgium, France, Portugal, Turkey and Austria booked spots in the tournament this coming summer.

While the qualifying phases formally conclude during the November international break, more teams can secure a spot in the tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 17. Also, there are a handful of friendlies involving European teams that are not involved in true qualifying games. Here are five of the best games as the October international break comes to a close in Europe.

Best games to close the October international break in Europe

5. Finland vs. Kazakhstan – Noon ET – Fubo

Both Finland and Kazakhstan face an uphill battle to qualify automatically. Slovenia and Denmark have a comfortable advantage in the group. Also, each team only has three games remaining. They are level on 12 points, while Slovenia and Denmark both sit at 16. However, Slovenia still has a game at Denmark that could prove critical in this group.

Therefore, this game between Finland and Kazakhstan has major implications for the remainder of this group. Both the Finns and Kazakhstan have a game, and likely win, on the schedule against San Marino. Therefore, qualification is still a major possibility.

4. Hungary vs. Lithuania – 2:45 p.m. ET – Fubo

Group G in Euro 2024 Qualifying is tight. While it is not as tight as the group involving Finland and Kazakhstan, it is all to play for in Group G. Hungary is on the verge of qualifying for Euro 2024 as group leaders on 13 points. It has four wins and one draw through five games.

While not a guarantee, a win over Lithuania can push Hungary into qualification for Euro 2024. However, for that to happen on Tuesday, it would need Serbia to drop points against Montenegro in a heated derby. If Hungary wins, Lithuania is officially eliminated from Euro 2024 qualifying.

3. Serbia vs. Montenegro – 2:45 p.m. ET – Fubo

At the same time as the Hungary-Lithuania clash, Serbia hosts Montenegro with just two points separating the two. While Serbia has the edge in the standings, Montenegro has a game in hand against Lithuania at home. Therefore, this is a pivotal game for Serbia to shore up its position in Group G.

For Montenegro, securing a win or a draw ensures it controls its own destiny to reach Euro 2024. The last time the two played in qualifying, Dusan Vlahovic secured a brace in Montenegro.

2. France vs. Scotland – 3 p.m. ET – Fubo

In all this fervor for Euro 2024 qualifying, one of the best games on Tuesday in Europe is just a friendly. Scotland, one of the most in-form teams throughout Euro 2024 qualifying, secured a spot in Germany in 2024. With wins over Spain and Norway, its next test comes against France.

France is going to finish top of its qualifying group, and its talent is clear. Playing a side like Scotland could only prove further why it is arguably the best national team in the world. Or, it could provide a necessary wake-up call to avenge a disappointing showing in Euro 2020.

In one of the best games of the entire October international window, England and Italy play out a rematch of the Euro 2020 Final. England has been cruising through Euro 2024 qualifying with four wins and a draw. At home, England has outscored its two opponents 9-0, and that is the gauntlet Italy is walking into.

However, the last time Italy and England played at Wembley Stadium, Italy got the better of the English on penalties. The Three Lions are expecting a boisterous crowd on Tuesday to right those wrongs.

