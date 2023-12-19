Brazilian teenage prodigy Endrick has admitted that he was “very interested” in Chelsea before ultimately signing with Real Madrid. The LaLiga giants agreed to a deal with Palmeiras in December of 2022 for an initial fee of about $38 million. At the time, he was widely considered as the top teenage prospect in the world.

Palmeiras could also grab $27 million more in extra add-ons as well. About $5.5 million of these variables have already been triggered by the player. The move to Spain, however, will only become official when the youngster turns 18 in the summer of 2024.

While Endrick did end up signing with Real, club president Florentino Perez had hesitations. Perez wanted to be extra careful before shelling out so much money for a then 16-year-old unproven player.

Endrick was not afraid of cold, rainy nights in England

During this delay, it has since been revealed that Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were also attempting to sign Endrick. The Blues were the closest to snatch the Brazilian out from under Real. Endrick has now even admitted that the two big teams would have been solid plan B alternatives to Los Blancos.

“Of course, they are big and important teams. I am very interested in them and they would be excellent options for me,” Endrick told The Athletic. “I was attracted by the Premier League, the city of London and the fact that English is the economically dominant language in the world. And obviously, Chelsea is a strong brand that has won two Champions Leagues.”

Endrick also claimed that he enjoys playing in the rain, so a move to England would not have been a problem.

“I was told that it rains a lot in London, but that wouldn’t be a problem for me because, as my father used to say, I always liked playing in the rain,” continued the starlet. “But I always made it clear to my agent that my dream was Real Madrid.”

Teenage star leaves Nike in favor of New Balance

The phenom also announced that he has officially signed a sponsorship agreement with New Balance. Endrick is currently outfitted by Nike, but the deal is set to expire in February. The massive American sportswear brand was attempting to hold on to the prized player. Nevertheless, New Balance has since won the race.

“It is a great honor to join the New Balance family and partner with a brand that is aligned with the same core values that I embody both on and off the pitch,” proclaimed Endrick. “As I continue to strive for excellence in my professional career, I know that New Balance will support my journey every step of the way.”

Endrick now joins global stars such as Sadio Mane, Bukayo Saka and Tim Weah at the brand. The Brazilian starlet netted 11 goals in 31 Serie A appearances for Palmeiras this past season. Despite his age, the forward helped his club grab the Brazilian title by scoring in their last match of the season. It was the team’s 12th Serie A title in their illustrious history.

PHOTOS: IMAGO