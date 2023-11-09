Here’s all the information you need to watch Club World Cup on US TV.

Previously an annual, 7-team competition, the FIFA Club World Cup is getting a major overhaul for the future. Games air on FOX networks, Univision, TUDN, and streaming service ViX.

Our Club World Cup schedule page has all the game listings with times and networks so you don’t miss a game.

How to watch Club World Cup

In English and Spanish, Club World Cup games are shown on FOX Sports. Most games will likely air on FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, and FOX Deportes. Major games like the final may be shown on the main FOX channel. FOX networks are on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue carries FOX/FS1.

Each service has a different price point and channel list. Fubo will run you the most money, but it includes the most channels. This includes beIN SPORTS which shows Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana in addition to other competitions.

Soccer is the only major professional sport that crowns a true world champion club. Winners of America’s NFL or MLB like to call themselves “world champions”, but they only play other teams within their league.

For most of its history, the Club World Cup was a seven-team tournament. Each year’s winners of the six continental confederation tournaments would be joined by the host nation’s domestic league champion. The two strongest confederations, UEFA and CONMEBOL, saw their representatives enter the semifinals.

Real Madrid holds the record for titles with five. Barcelona have won three, while Corinthians and Bayern Munich each have two. Seven other clubs have each won the competition once.

From 2025 on, a new 32-team, quadrennial format is planned, similar to the main national team World Cup, and held in the summer. This event will replace the old Confederations Cup on the FIFA calendar. The United States is set to host the inaugural edition of the expanded Club World Cup in 2025. When it was held, the Confederations Cup was staged in the host country of the following year’s World Cup. This tradition will continue with the Club World Cup and World Cup in the USA in 2025 and 2026.

There are also plans to continue with an annual, smaller event from 2024 onwards. The yet-to-be-named tournament will feature the UEFA Champions League winners taking on the winners of an intercontinental playoff between the other five confederation winners.