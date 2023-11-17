Leroy Sane may return to the Etihad Stadium with Manchester City in the summer.

After four years with Manchester City, Sane moved to Bayern Munich in July of 2020. The 2023/24 campaign is his fourth season in the Bundesliga. Undoubtedly, the German ace has been one of Bayern’s most reliable standouts this season.

With new star striker Harry Kane, the winger has been explosive and productive. He has nine goals and seven assists in all competitions. The two forwards continue to be Thomas Tuchel’s most potent scoring duo this year. They have a good rapport on the field together.

Sane’s current deal at the Allianz Arena runs until June 2025. He is one of the club’s top priorities when it comes to extending contracts. Given his strong play this year, several teams have shown an interest in acquiring his services.

Klopp sees Sane as the ideal successor to Salah

According to reports, Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is Jurgen Klopp’s top replacement target for Mohamed Salah at Anfield. Given the widespread speculation of an impending transfer to Saudi Arabia this summer, the Egyptian’s future looks to be uncertain.

Despite Liverpool’s best efforts, he is likely to attract more offers in 2024. The 31-year-old veteran should expect to hear from Saudi teams interested in signing him again in the new year. Although it now seems more probable that he will leave Anfield after the season.

With all the buzz around Liverpool’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp has started thinking about who may replace him. According to German media source BILD, Klopp has his eye on Sane and will make an offer for him this winter.

Even though Sane is content at Bayern Munich and his family has laid down roots in Germany, the German manager is determined to sign his compatriot.

Manchester City have other plans

Manchester City, another Premier League giants, have reportedly also entered the picture and are keen on re-signing the German next summer. The Reds’ transfer prospects may take a major hit as a result, since Sane already indicated he preferred to join City over them in 2016.

“Yes, I was also talking with them [Liverpool]. Jurgen was calling me too, talking to me. That was before I joined City. He did a good job at [Borussia] Dortmund – I met him when he was there. He’s a good guy, nice guy – honest. He [has] worked well with Liverpool”, the player was quoted as saying by The Guardian in 2018.

A catastrophic ACL injury suffered at the beginning of the 2019-20 season caused him to miss nearly the entire campaign. Consequently, he departed Etihad in the second half of 2020.

Afterwards, two of Manchester City’s fastest wide players, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, have progressively departed the club. When the summer of 2017 rolled around, Sterling joined Chelsea and Jesus joined Arsenal.

However, City are entering a season in which they are certain to make substantial squad changes during the summer, and rumors of Leroy Sane’s return have risen in light of this.

