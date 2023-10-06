Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich may lose star forward Leroy Sane in the summer of 2024, and Barcelona and Real Madrid are courting the German.

The 27-year-old joined the club from Manchester City in the summer of 2020. He has been red hot for the Bavarians this season. He has scored or assisted six goals in 10 games across all competitions. Five of those goals have come in six league matches.

Sane’s future is, however, currently a cause for concern for the Munich outfit. He must make a crucial choice of signing a new deal or risk a sale.

The German international’s contract talks with the club are on hold. Bayern sacked former sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic in May. He was the leader of these discussions. Despite Christoph Freund’s appointment as chief negotiator, progress in talks with the player has been slow.

Getting Harry Kane was a major priority for the Bundesliga side throughout the summer. The transfer drama consumed a significant amount of time and resources.

Barcelona, Real Madrid closely following Leroy Sane situation

It is believed that Sane will make a major choice by next June when the last season of his contract begins. In addition, a story in the German daily BILD claims that the right winger is considering a transfer and that he is eyeing the Spanish LaLiga.

In fact, Real Madrid and Barcelona might have a transfer market showdown to go along with the at least two El Clasico matches we will see this season.

Current Spanish champion Barcelona has placed great importance on Sane as a player. However, it is still having financial problems, thus the Blaugrana will not have much to spend next summer.

In reality, Xavi Hernandez considered making a bid for him both this summer transfer window and the last one, but they lacked the funds to do so. Although the Catalan club has a great rapport with his agent, it is currently doing nothing more than keeping tabs on his position. Barca would not sign him unless there was a major departure in the forward spots.

Los Blancos see potential double swoop

On the other hand, Real Madrid plans on acquiring Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the next summer transfer window. Nevertheless, a transfer is by no means certain, as history has proved.

After the season concludes, it is expected that the Whites will make a move for two more forwards. Both Joselu and Rodrygo have had dismal starts to the season. The former is on loan from Espanyol and the latter has only scored once so far.

So, Sane may will join Mbappe in making a move to the Spanish capital, the report concludes. Bayern‘s asking price for a player whose contract will have just a year left to run after next year is a key factor, though.

