Following renewed rumors that Mohamed Salah could join a Saudi club, Liverpool are said to be prepared to break their transfer record next summer to replace him.

With the Reds already having sold Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ittihad’s £150 million offer for Mohamed Salah may have been too good to pass up for most clubs.

However, Liverpool turned down the huge offer despite the fact that the superstar is 31 years old and has two years left on his contract.

The fact that the right winger has had such a great season so far implies that his manager was right to stick to his guns. No other player in the league had a higher return than the Egyptian, who has scored twice and provided four assists.

Salah’s summer departure already certain

However, Liverpool now have a wider variety of attacking options, and thanks to the player’s advancing age, Al-Ittihad will likely try again to lure him. The Mirror reports that the striker has almost locked down a summer 2024 departure to the Saudi Pro League.

Michael Emenalo, director of football for the Saudi Pro League, is certain that Salah will join the roster of European talents currently playing in the Kingdom.

“Mo is welcome at any time. But no one is pressured or forced to come. If anyone would like to come and there is an opportunity to work with the releasing club in a very respectful and professional manner, we would be very happy to have them. But yeah, Mo is my personal favorite,” he recently told TZ.

Reds look to bring in Klopp’s countryman

Jurgen Klopp’s side has to prepare for the next summer by finding a competent alternative. This has apparently led the Merseysiders to set their eyes on Bayern’s virtuoso Leroy Sane, and they are prepared to break their own transfer record to secure his signing.

The $97 million purchase of Darwin Nunez by the Anfield outfit is now the most expensive transfer by any English team. But the Mirror add that they will spend much to get the German striker.

This season, the 27-year-old attacker has been brilliant for the Bundesliga winners while playing on the right wing. As a result, the Bavarians are said to be eager to tie him down to a new five-year contract that would keep him with the club until 2028.

But it’s been widely reported that Jurgen Klopp has high regard for countryman Sane and sees him as a top-tier successor for Salah.

