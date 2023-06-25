Christian Pulisic could soon leave Chelsea in the summer transfer window with Lyon and Crystal Palace rumored to be interested.

The USMNT attacking midfielder has endured a struggling career at the Blues and, having fallen through the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, could be on his way out.

Chelsea have bought replacements

French media outlet L’Equipe have reported that Lyon have made contact with the 24-year-old about a potential move to France.

Moreover, Chelsea have already signed Christopher Nkunku and with Nicolas Jackson set to follow, Pulisic’s career seems to be over at the Blues.

Pulisic struggled for a spot in the starting eleven for Chelsea last season. With new manager Mauricio Pochettino looking to trim the big squad, the USMNT international could be sold.

American owner admires Pulisic

Lyon’s American owner John Textor is believed to be a huge fan and wants to bring the player to France. It is believed that Textor also wants Pulisic as a ‘top priority’ in the summer and he wants the player to spearhead the club’s ambitions next season.

Interestingly Textor also holds a 45% stake in Premier League club Crystal Palace, thus a move to Selhurst Park and more interestingly staying in London can’t be ruled out. Pulisic reportedly held talks with Lyon at the end of last season and now sees his future away from Stamford Bridge.

A move to Palace could definitely be on the cards as he would be guaranteed a starting eleven spot which could also resurrect his career in England.

Palace also prefer to play attacking football, and Pulisic fits the bill. He is adept in playing either upfront or behind the main striker in a number 10 role or on either wings if needed.

Pulisic has only a year left in his contract with Chelsea, which gives any ideal suitors the chance to negotiate a lower fee for his services.

Chelsea, too, would be willing to let the player go in a deal that suits both parties and the player himself.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport