Leeds United and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams could see a loan next season to a club in the top flight. That does not necessarily mean the Premier League. For example, Serie A outfit AC Milan has an interest in the American engine in midfield.

Football Insider reports Leeds would want a loan to make his transfer value more impressive. Adams had a strong debut season in what was a weak Leeds squad. In many ways, Adams was the club’s best player. His injury in the second half of the season was damaging to the club’s bid to survive in the Premier League. On Twitter, he called it a “tough couple of months” as he watched Leeds struggle to five points in 11 games in April and May.

Even though Leeds is not in the Premier League for next season, that does not rule out Adams. Nottingham Forest is one club that could target Adams, according to the Daily Mail. However, while Leeds would prefer a loan deal, Nottingham Forest may be more inclined to a full buy. Forest went through a massive overhaul in its squad as it secured promotion back to the Premier League for last season. After securing safety this past season, Nottingham Forest is back with a busy summer. That started with offloading a dozen players, including the likes of Jesse Lingard and Andre Ayew.

The vacancy in the squad and uptick in spending power could open the door for Tyler Adams at Forest.

Tyler Adams loan is ideal for Leeds, maybe not for player

Adams’s current contract extends through the 2026/27 campaign at Elland Road. Making around $70,000 per week, Adams was a key addition for Jesse Marsch in the summer of 2022. He showed in his time in league play that he has the work rate to match almost any English outfit.

Nottingham Forest had one of the worst defensive records in the Premier League last season. Danilo was one of the arrivals last season in the winter. He showed talent in his 13 appearances in the Premier League last season. Cheikhou Kouyaté was disappointing in his first season at Forest in the defensive midfield.

Tyler Adams, though may seek out the security of top-flight action. For example, if Nottingham Forest does trigger a full buy of the player, it would make more sense for Adams to sign on for the long term, just as he did with Leeds last summer.

