The USMNT has a potential new star in young midfielder Yunus Musah. Although his parents were Ghanaians, he spent the vast majority of his formative years in Europe, namely in Italy and England.

He attended the prestigious Arsenal Academy for seven years of his childhood. Early in his career, Musah even played for the England youth national team before committing to the United States in 2021.

It wasn’t until 2019 that the Spanish club Valencia signed the 20-year-old midfielder. His 108 games played for the Mestalla outfit and 27 for the USMNT are both impressive totals at the age of just 20.

AC Milan sees Yunus Musah as ideal replacement for Sandro Tonali

A number of elite teams have taken notice of his play. Yet, AC Milan singled Yunus Musah out as a player they aim to add to its midfield. The San Siro side is now in discussions with Musah to replace Sandro Tonali. The Italian is joining Premier League side Newcastle for a massive $75 million fee.

There has been interest in the midfielder for a while. Negotiations reached a new phase with a focus on closing the deal as soon as possible. It is estimated that a price of about $22 million would be enough to entice the American international away from La Liga.

Would Yunus Musah take up non-EU spot?

The fact that Musah holds a Spanish passport as a result of his time spent at Valencia makes him a vital asset to the team. In other words, the 20-year-old may be signed by AC Milan without using up one of their precious non-EU player quota spots.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be joining the Rossoneri for around $20 million. He provides midfield options for Milan. However, he takes up one of those non-EU spots.

