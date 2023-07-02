Juventus have announced the acquisition of Timothy Weah.

According to the official club website, the 23-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Bianconeri after spending four years at Lille.

The total cost of Weah’s transfer to Juventus was €10.3 million, split between two payments to Les Dogues plus bonuses.

The youngster, who has committed to the team for the next five years, is expected to take over for Juan Cuadrado in the long run.

Weah’s family is not unfamiliar with Serie A

Weah played in 102 games for French side Lille, scoring eight times.

Timothy, whose father George is the president of Liberia and a former Ballon d’Or winner with AC Milan, was born in the United States.

The 23-year-old versatile player was pivotal for the US Mens National Team (USMNT) in their 2022 World Cup campaign, starting every game and scoring a goal against Wales during group play.

He started his professional career at Paris St-Germain, where he secured the Ligue 1 title before embarking on a loan spell at Celtic. He played a key role in their 2018-19 season, helping the club win both the league and cup titles. Then, two years later, he helped Lille topple his former team PSG to the French title.

Pulisic and Musah to follow suit?

For the time being, Weah will join forces with Weston McKennie, whose future seems to lie elsewhere than in Turin. Meanwhile, there have been whispers that AC Milan may attempt a double-swoop, signing Christian Pulisic of Chelsea and Yunus Musah of Valencia.

There is a good likelihood that four of the United States national team’s most important starters will be playing in Italy’s Serie A when the new season begins. If a satisfactory offer arrives, Todd Boehly, the Blues’ owner, may be prepared to let Pulisic go this summer. Musah, on the other hand, may be on the move following Valencia’s terrible season, in which they avoided relegation by a single game.

