Christian Pulisic’s likely move away from Chelsea has hit a bit of a snag. Although there are multiple clubs supposedly interested in the American, the Blues are reportedly asking for a high fee. The Premier League side wants to recoup a chunk of the fee they previously paid for the player.

According to Evening Standard, Chelsea has slapped a nearly $32 million price tag on Pulisic. The news outlet claims that AC Milan is interested in the player, but the fee is thought to be too high. Milan currently has former Blues players Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori in the squad. Fellow Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also in advance talks to make the switch to the Italian club as well.

Could transfer fee damage Christian Pulisic move?

Milan, however, is not the only club to be linked with Pulisic in recent weeks. Juventus, Newcastle, and former club Borussia Dortmund have shown interest in the player as well.

Pulisic previously signed for Chelsea from Dortmund in a deal worth up to $73 million. However, the American’s time at the club hasn’t exactly gone as planned. After an encouraging freshman campaign in England, Pulisic has struggled with injuries and playing time. In fact, the USMNT star has missed 55 total games with Chelsea due to various injuries and illnesses.

Player wants to “find joy” at a club again soon

The 24-year-old American recently discussed his Chelsea future with ESPN. Playing time is certainly a main factor in his plans. “It’s absolutely a time where I need to figure out what’s going to be best for my future and be somewhere where I can go and play and be trusted and feel good in what I’m doing,” proclaimed Pulisic. I want to find that joy at a club level again, for sure.”

Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Pulisic remains a key player with the USMNT. The occasional team captain has racked up an impressive 25 goals and 16 assists in 60 total matches at the international level. This includes a brace against rivals Mexico earlier in June during the Nations League. Pulisic led the Yanks to the competition’s trophy a few days later.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus