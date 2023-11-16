Chelsea is set to reignite interest in Brazilian teenage starlet Gabriel Moscardo. The Blues were previously linked with the midfielder during the summer transfer period. They even reportedly submitted a bid of around $22 million for the Corinthians youngster. The Brazilian side, however, rejected the offer. Standard now claims that the club is holding out for $32 million.

Moscardo recently admitted to the previous bid by Chelsea in a recent interview. “There was a proposal from Chelsea months ago, but I talk a lot with my agent and my parents and they try to give me as little information as possible,” stated Moscardo.

“To tell you the truth, I have very little information. My father knows a few things, but he prefers not to tell me so as not to influence my head too much. He says: ‘Here your focus is on Corinthians.’ Let’s wait for the season to end. There are still a few games to go and we’ll see what we can do.”

Corinthians has four more Brazilian Serie A matches remaining on the fixture list. The historic club currently sits mid-table at the moment. They will complete their 2023 campaign on Dec. 6 with a visit to Coritiba. European clubs can purchase players again when the January transfer window opens at the beginning of the new year.

Chelsea move for Gabriel Moscardo makes sense

Chelsea’s interest in Moscardo is hardly surprising. After all, the defensive midfielder is among the top teenage talents in the midfield. Moscardo only just made his senior Corinthians debut in June and has appeared in 23 total matches for the club. However, the dynamic midfielder featured for the Brazil U23 team in September at the age of 17.

The Premier League side also has a recent history of targeting young players. This has come after American businessman Todd Boehly purchased the club in May of 2022. Chelsea has bought 17 total players aged 22 or younger since Boehly’s arrival to the team. Several of these teens also happened to be Brazilian as well.

Not only is Chelsea focusing on purchasing young players, but they also recently hired a former Corinthians chief scout. Allyson Marins joined the Blues back in July and will likely be involved in potentially targeting Moscardo.

Several top teams will attempt to hijack move for starlet

Chelsea, however, is not the only top club that wants the Corinthians starlet. Fellow English sides Arsenal and Liverpool are also preparing a move for Moscardo.

The Gunners already have three Brazil national team players in the squad. Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and center-back Gabriel are all mainstays in the Arsenal team. The north London club also has a Brazilian key figure at the club as well. Former Brazil star Edu is currently the team’s sporting director and has a significant say in potential player transfers.

Along with the Premier League trio, Barcelona and AC Milan are monitoring Moscardo as well. Corinthians will surely hope that a bidding war ensues for their teenage star in January. However, the Brazilian club is waiting until after their presidential elections later this month to officially decide what to do with Moscardo and any other possible transfer.

