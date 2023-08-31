Chelsea agreed a massive deal with Manchester City for England youth international Cole Palmer. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Blues will pay up to $57 million including add-ons for the 21-year-old attacking midfielder. Palmer is expected to complete a medical at his new club on Thursday.

It was reported earlier in the month that both Borussia Dortmund and West Ham were interested in signing Palmer. However, both clubs balked at City’s asking price. It was thought that the duo was quoted a fee closer to $48 million for the starlet. The reigning Champions League winners charged Chelsea a bit more due to the rivalry between the teams.

Highly rated youngster departs City in search of playing time

Palmer had previously insisted that he would prefer to remain with City. However, the youngster also admitted that he needs to be playing more often. The England U21 international starred in the UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield earlier in the month. Nevertheless, City manager Pep Guardiola has only given Palmer 10 total minutes in three Premier League matches this season.

The Spanish coach also recently confessed that a move away from the club was possible. This became even more apparent once City brought in Jeremy Doku from Rennes in a deal worth up to $70 million. Palmer already had a tough time getting into Guardiola’s starting lineup even before the addition of Doku.

Massive Cole Palmer move adds to incredible Chelsea spending

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino had been on the search for a versatile attacker. The Blues previously targeted Crystal Palace star Michael Olise for this role. The France youth international, however, opted to remain with his current club. He even signed a new and improved four-year contract with Palace as well.

Assuming the deal to sign Palmer becomes official, Chelsea will have brought in 11 new players during the summer transfer period. This comes after the club already spent over $660 million on 16 new players last season. Chelsea’s current net spending will approach $225 million once the clubs confirm the Palmer deal.

