Manchester City has reportedly agreed a massive fee with Rennes to sign Jeremy Doku on a permanent transfer. The reigning Champions League winners are expected to pay the French side around $70 million for the star winger. West Ham, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur were all previously linked with the Belgium international. However, City has won the race to sign the starlet and Doku will now join up with international teammate Kevin De Bruyne.

City was deep in decisions with the Ligue 1 side for around three weeks. The Premier League club wanted Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise as well. However, the France U21 international rejected moves out of south London and signed a new contract with his current club.

Premier League champions find Mahrez replacement

Doku is traveling to Manchester on Tuesday ahead of a proposed medical. The 21-year-old Belgian already has a goal under his belt in the current campaign. Doku scored for Rennes in their opening Ligue 1 match of the season back on Aug. 13. The winger netted six goals and added two assists for the French side during the 2022/23 season. Doku featured mainly as a substitute. He managed just 12 top-flight starts in Ligue 1.

The Belgian is a direct replacement for Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria international previously departed City to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Cole Palmer have played out on the right flank in the early stages of the 2023/24 season. Nevertheless, Doku will now give City another option at the position.

Doku move could make City sell highly rated Palmer

The decision to sign Doku may now, however, force Palmer out of the club. Despite Doku’s acclaim, he proclaimed that he wants plenty of playing time. Doku’s imminent arrival blocks Palmer from receiving this ample time on the pitch. Also, Guardiola claimed City may sell the youngster at some point this month.

City next face Sheffield United on Sunday, Aug. 27. It is possible that Doku could be ready in time to feature in South Yorkshire; however, he may have to wait until the following match to make his City debut.

