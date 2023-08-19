Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has a major dilemma on his hands regarding Cole Palmer.

The England U21 star is currently one of the more highly-rated youngsters in the Premier League. However, the attacking midfielder has not been able to receive much playing time in recent seasons.

Palmer managed just 850 total minutes last season in a packed squad.

The lack of playing time has forced Palmer to ponder a move away from the club this summer. Riyad Mahrez’s move to the Middle East has, however, opened a spot in the team temporarily at least. Palmer as even featured, and starred, in City’s UEFA Super Cup victory against Sevilla midweek.

Nevertheless, there is talk that the Premier League champs could sign another player in Palmer’s position before the transfer window closes.

City coach rules out a loan move for Palmer

The youngster recently admitted that he prefers to remain with City but wants to play more often. “Obviously the best scenario is to stay at City and play but obviously you know what the competition is like – if they bring someone in… I don’t know,” proclaimed Palmer.

Guardiola has also acknowledged that Palmer may be sold at some point this month. However, the Spanish coach did rule out a possible loan move for the playmaker. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Guardiola stated earlier this week. “I don’t think a loan is going to happen. He’s going to stay or we’re going to sell, but a loan is not going to happen.”

Dortmund, Hammers interested but may be priced out of move

With Palmer essentially up for sale for the right price, plenty of teams are registering interest in the youngster.

Two of these teams are Borussia Dortmund and West Ham. The German giants reportedly want to sign the City starlet, but may be priced out of a move. Mail Sport is claiming that City currently want around $38 million to offload Palmer. This fee may just be too pricey for Dortmund.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that West Ham want Palmer as well. According to Romano, the two teams have even discussed a deal. However, the terms are complicated due to City’s insistence on a buyback clause and sell-on clause in any deal for Palmer.

Palmer’s future at City could very well come down to the club’s ability to grab a more established star in the transfer market.

Guardiola’s team has been linked with Rennes forward Jeremy Doku and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze in recent days. Signing one of these players would certainly mean an end to Palmer’s time at City.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency