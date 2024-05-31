On May 30, the legendary Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani announced his retirement from international soccer, capping off a stellar career. The 37-year-old, who plays for Boca Juniors at the moment, took to Instagram to break the news. He reminisced on his life’s path and thanked God for the chance to play for his nation.

“My dear Sky Blues, I just want to thank you for every lesson you have allowed me to live with you. I don’t want to say much, today a few words but with deep feelings. Thanks to every person who formed a part of my path for so many years. I was and I will be always blessed to have put on this shirt and to represent what I love most in this world, my country.”

“Without a doubt, they were many beautiful years. I would have a thousand things to say, tell and recount but today I want to dedicate myself to this new stage in my career and give everything to where I will be. Today I have decided to take a step aside but I will always follow the team with my heart, exactly like I did when I was on the pitch.”

“I send a huge hug to all my people, up the Sky Blues.”

Will Cavani play in Copa America?

With 58 goals in 136 games, Cavani departs the national team as the second-highest goal scorer in Uruguay‘s history. Only Luis Suarez, a longtime friend of his, has scored more goals than him (68). But a testament to Cavani‘s dedication and durability is his position as the third-most-capped player for the Sky Blue.

Although he has a stellar international record, the striker has not appeared for Uruguay since they were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in the group stage. His decision to retire comes just three weeks before the 2024 Copa America in the United States, where he had been expected to participate.

A storied career with impressive records

After making his debut for Uruguay in 2008, Cavani wasted little time becoming an integral part of the national team. He gained fame throughout the years for his reliable play in big competitions like the World Cup and the Copa America. At the 2010 and 2018 World Cups, he was a vital part of the country’s success, helping them finish in fourth place each time.

Participating in Uruguay’s 2011 Copa America winning campaign in Argentina is one of the veteran’s most remarkable accomplishments. In the final, La Celeste defeated Paraguay 3-0, and he finished the tournament as a joint-top scorer. This triumph solidified his position as an indispensable member of his national squad.

Even on a global scale, Cavani has been a success. He has had a successful career with several elite European clubs while playing for them on the club level. During his time at Paris Saint-Germain from 2014 to 2020, he scored an astounding 200 goals in all competitions. He also helped the team win six Ligue 1 championships and five French Cups.

Before his time at PSG, the now 37-year-old played for Napoli, where he won the 2011-12 Coppa Italia. He also had a stint with Manchester United and later joined Boca Juniors in July 2023 after leaving Valencia.

PHOTOS: IMAGO