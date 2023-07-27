It seems likely that Edinson Cavani, a striker for Valencia, will be leaving Estadio Mestalla this summer.

Where he ends up is the burning question. The veteran striker is tied to the Spanish side for another year, until June 2024. Since no other club is reportedly ready to absorb his salary, he will need to negotiate a buyout with Los Che before departing.

But he has to have it done by a certain date. Boca Juniors gave Edinson Cavani five days to decide on his contract.

Boca Juniors needs Edinson Cavani urgently

French daily L’Equipe reports that Cavani agreed to join Boca Juniors. Yet, the club and player must iron out the deal’s final elements. However, Spanish outlet Relevo insist that the Argentine team needs him for their Round of 16 match against Nacional in the Copa Libertadores.

He must be registered by Monday night to participate in the games. If Cavani wants a deal, it seems that their current deadlock will be overcome in the coming days. Valencia may continue to hold out until the very end, even if he now has a motive to close the deal soon.

Los Che finished just above the bottom in La Liga last season and lost Justin Kluivert this summer. They will certainly be looking for a new striker to take the helm in the next campaign in case they also lose their top scorer.

What Cavani’s brother said about ending deal with Valencia

Before, Cavani’s brother had informed TyC Sports that the striker’s contract dispute with Valencia is nearing resolution. And he said he hopes the ex-Napoli player moves to the Argentine giants this summer.

“The termination of the contract with Valencia is being fixed. Although we want it to be done quickly, we’ll see how the Valencia thing ends and if he reaches an agreement with Boca.

“I have a good feeling that his arrival in Boca will be achieved. This time is different from the others. His return to South America is all more on track. Boca has a lot of history. I dream of seeing him with the shirt. I want him to arrive as much as the people who write to me. I’ve said it to him. I love that idea.”

