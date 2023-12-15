The winter transfer window is about to start shortly. In preparation for the second half of the season, European teams will be looking to bolster their rosters. It might also lead to certain players receiving greater playing time via transfers.

After losing its last group stage match, 1-0, against Bayern, Manchester United crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. Because of this, the team would certainly be trying to improve its season-long performance.

An upcoming January transfer window means the Red Devils may finally get rid of some undesirable players. United has now expanded that list to include midfielder Casemiro. A January move involving the Brazilian ace has been circulating for a while now.

PSG wants to add Casemiro to become a UCL contender

A string of injuries has kept the 31-year-old out of action for the last few weeks. While playing for his country in October, the Brazilian injured his ankle. After making a triumphant return to play against Newcastle, the veteran suffered a hamstring injury. He will be out of commission until Christmas.

There has been little success for the defensive midfielder in 2023. Last season, the Brazilian was integral to United’s success. He scored eight goals and provided six assists last campaign. Due to the intense scrutiny, Manchester United would have ultimately opted to profit from him. And even though Casemiro’s current contract has 2.5 years remaining, he is seriously considering leaving his present team.

While the Saudis are sure to be interested in signing Casemiro, Ligue 1 heavyweight PSG is keen on securing his services. Representatives of Casemiro are in talks with the French giants, according to new claims from Sports Zone.

The French club is leading the league at the moment. However, it may be seeking to bolster its roster with some seasoned players before the UEFA Champions League last 16 matches in February.

PSG would want to fortify its midfield and defense even though the current group’s force is visually impressive. The BBC adds Luis Enrique’s side is eager to sign the player due to his growing reputation and experience in the UEFA Champions League.

Who else is finding the Old Trafford exit door?

Once the new year begins in a few weeks, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will both be looking to strengthen their rosters via various transfers. With his background and five Champions League victories with Real Madrid, Casemiro is an asset that any team would be lucky to have.

In addition to the Brazilian, United will evaluate Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Donny van de Beek’s futures when the January transfer market begins next month.

Sancho has refrained from making an appearance for the Red Devils since his public scandal with Erik ten Hag. There is a strong possibility that Eintracht Frankfurt is among the clubs vying for the services of 26-year-old Van de Beek. Manchester United is unlikely to extend Martial’s contract.

PHOTOS: IMAGO