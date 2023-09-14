In yet another surprising turn of events, the Manchester United hierarchy is mediating between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho.

After the English winger publicly refuted Ten Hag’s allegations, the manager and player engaged in a heated exchange of words. The coach said the Englishman’s poor performance in training led to his omission from the team for the Arsenal match.

Before the “squad discipline issue” can be resolved, Jadon Sancho is working on his own “personal training programme” away from the first team.

Erik ten Hag drops Sancho from first-team United squad

United have made a formal announcement on Thursday regarding Jadon Sancho. The club said Sancho is no longer part of the first-team squad while he and ten Hag work on issues behind the scenes.

“Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group — pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claims the club’s sporting director, John Murtough, is working on a quick settlement to the drama. United’s CEO Richard Arnold asked Murtough to mediate between Ten Hag and Sancho to resolve their differences.

The report adds that neither side is showing any signs of settling their differences anytime soon. As a result, Arnold will attempt to hasten matters by giving Murtough the assignment of mending fences. However, it comes as no surprise that this disagreement is difficult to reconcile.

Sancho deletes controversial social media post

Recently, Sancho erased a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) in which he claimed United blamed him for their issues. Sancho implied ten Hag was not candid in his remarks. The fact that he deleted the post may indicate that things are moving forward behind the scenes.

Whether or not he will be allowed to rejoin Ten Hag’s roster in the coming weeks is still up in the air, however. Although the Red Devils were eager to sell him when the Saudi Arabian transfer market was open last week, the player and his entourage rejected all offers.

No bidders are willing to pay the $81 million that the Premier League giants requested for his services. Now, the club’s chiefs hunt for a mutually agreeable compromise.

