A combined XI between Manchester City and Arsenal would make an all-star dream team for many soccer fans. After all, City has dominated the Premier League in recent years and the Gunners finished second behind the champions in the 2022/23 standings. The two teams will likely once again battle for the title throughout the current campaign as well. Some selections were easy, but many others were not so much. Nevertheless, listed below is a combined XI between the two English teams.

Assembling a dream team between Arsenal and Manchester City

Defense

GK – Ederson (Manchester City): The 30-year-old Brazilian is still widely considered one of the top goalkeepers in the world. He has collected five Premier League titles in six seasons with the club. David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale have split time between the sticks for Arsenal this season. Manager Mikel Arteta has mostly chosen Raya in recent months though.

RB – Kyle Walker (Manchester City): Much like his goalkeeper teammate, Walker is also performing well into his 30s. Some may even assume that picking Walker was an easy foregone conclusion. However, Ben White is gaining on his fellow right back. The versatile Arsenal defender is currently one of the more underrated players in the Premier League at the moment.

CB – William Saliba (Arsenal): It certainly took Saliba some time to cement his place in Arteta’s lineup. Nevertheless, the Frenchman’s stock has risen astronomically in the last year or so. Despite being just 22, Saliba can now be considered one of the top players in his position in all of Europe.

CB – Ruben Dias (Manchester City): The Portugal defender was a seamless fit when he arrived from Benfica in 2020. The center-back claimed the Premier League Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year in his freshman campaign with City. Dias is currently one of the most important players in the entire team.

LB – Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal): While previous selections were somewhat straightforward, this pick is not that easy. Zinchenko has been a solid signing for Arsenal since switching from City in 2022. Statistics company Squawka even rated the Ukrainian as the fourth-best left-back in all of England. However, Josko Gvardiol has also performed very well in the makeshift role for City at times during the current campaign. The Ukrainian narrowly beats out Gvardiol in this dream team between Arsenal and City.

The former Manchester City defender has improved in a free role with Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Midfielders

CDM – Rodri (Manchester City): There has been much debate on social media about which player is the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League. Rodri is the top choice at the moment and the decision is fairly easy. The dynamic Spaniard currently leads all English top-flight midfielders in touches, successful passing (93.6%), passes into the final third, and carries.

LCM – Declan Rice (Arsenal): Some questioned whether or not the Gunners overspent when they brought in Rice from West Ham for over $120 million. However, the England international hasn’t missed a beat with his new team. Rice ranks highly in progressive passes and interceptions. He helps Arsenal transition from defense to offense.

RCM – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City): The Belgian midfielder has practically missed the entire Premier League season so far. Nevertheless, his history speaks for itself. De Bruyne led the entire league with an incredible 16 assists during the title-winning 2022/23 season. He also averaged 3.6 key passes per 90 minutes as well.

Attackers

RW – Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): The 22-year-old winger is now a bonafide soccer star. The pacy playmaker collected the PFA Young Player of the Year and the England Men’s Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign. Saka already has eight combined goals and assists in Premier League play so far this season. This follows up grabbing 25 combined goals and assists during 2022/23.

At the age of 22, Saka is already one of the best wing players in the world. He has been a catalyst for Arsenal’s recent success.

CF – Erling Haaland (Manchester City): This was undoubtedly the easiest decision to make on the list. The Norway international is a goal machine and he hasn’t stopped since entering an already powerful team in 2022. Haaland previously smashed the record for most goals (36) in the division since the Premier League’s inception in 1992.

LW – Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal): The Brazilian co-led his team in goals during the 2022/23 season with 15. Martinelli also currently has the most key passes of all left-wingers in the Premier League at the moment. While the attacker has certainly solidified himself as one of the top wingers in the top flight, City’s Jeremy Doku has impressed in his short time with the club as well.

PHOTOS: IMAGO