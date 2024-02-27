Bayern Munich is already looking for a potential replacement for Alphonso Davies. It was revealed on Monday that Davies will depart the German giants in favor of Real Madrid. The star defender has been locked in contract negotiations with Bayern for months. However, Davies is holding out for either more money or a better opportunity.

The Canada international’s contract at the Bundesliga side currently expires in the summer of 2025. He could very well play out the final year of his deal in Germany and then move to Real as a free agent. Nevertheless, Bayern will certainly want to sell the star this summer if they cannot agree to a contract extension.

It remains to be seen if Real would spend the money knowing they can grab Davies for free in 2025. The situation could mirror Kylian Mbappe’s saga with Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman finishes his contract with PSG this summer, and he will join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Klopp’s upcoming departure could trigger several player sales at the club

With Davies looking likely to leave Bayern, Mail Sport is claiming that the club has put Liverpool‘s Andy Robertson atop their transfer wishlist. The Scotland international has been one of the top players at his position in the Premier League for years now. Robertson previously joined the Reds way back in 2017 from Hull City for around $10 million.

The move has been a bargain for manager Jurgen Klopp and the club. Robertson has been a mainstay in the team during his six-and-a-half years on Merseyside. With the Scottish defender, Liverpool has collected multiple significant titles including the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup trophies.

Roberton’s contract with the Reds does not currently expire until 2026. Liverpool would certainly want to keep the star defender beyond this summer as well. This is even though the Scot will be 30 in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, Klopp’s upcoming departure could potentially be the start of a mass exodus at the club. The legendary manager previously revealed that he would leave the team at the end of the current campaign. It remains unclear if the core stars of the club will follow Klopp out of the door or remain in the squad.

Nevertheless, Virgil van Dijk has already admitted that he is unsure if he will continue with Liverpool after Klopp leaves. The club captain eventually walked back the comments, but the initial sentiment would be understandable. Mohamed Salah’s future with the Reds is also up in the air and Saudi Pro League sides desperately want to bring the superstar to the Middle East.

Robertson would be an able Davies replacement at Bayern

Bayern could certainly do a lot worse than targeting a player like Robertson. The German club is currently in the midst of a fairly unique crisis at the moment. As a result, they need to make some significant changes come summer. Robertson would seemingly be a solid replacement for Davies, while also forming a quality partnership on the left side of the lineup with Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala.

Davies, on the other hand, would potentially create the most dangerous left side of attack with Real. The Spanish giants already have star Vinicius Junior and will add Mbappe to the mix. The pacy trio would give opposing defenses nightmares going forward.

PHOTOS: IMAGO